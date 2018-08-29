HBO Quietly Removes All Adult Programming From Network: ‘Real Sex,’ Taxicab Confessions’ Gone

The adult entertainment shows are no longer on the schedule for any HBO channel.

HBO is moving forward with movies and original series, but they are not going to be bringing any further adult entertainment to the table. Some may not have realized it, but the longtime cable channel removed all kinds of adult entertainment programming which includes old-school series like Real Sex and Taxicab Confessions. Making this whole thing even more interesting is that they did it very quietly and without saying a single word.

The Los Angeles Times revealed that HBO just decided to remove the adult programming that has graced its channels for a long time. Not only did all channels get rid of the different erotic shows, but it is no longer on its streaming services either.

Some may not realize it, but there was a lot more adult programming on the cable network than just adult feature movies. While all of those have been removed, HBO has also taken off the adult documentary series which have been around for quite a long time.

Real Sex actually began its run back in 1990 and took viewers through a TV-show/magazine that introduced them to all sides of the sexual world. Overall, 33 different episodes were created over a period of 29 years and they’ve been run over and over again, but that will be no longer.

HBO is not looking to turn into a family-friendly or G-rated network by any stretch of the imagination. They will still have movies of all ratings while keeping original programming such as Sharp Objects and Game of Thrones going strong as long as they continue to run.

A representative from HBO stated that the simple reason for removing all of their adult entertainment programming was simply a decline in ratings. The late-night offerings weren’t doing well enough to keep them on the air and HBO simply chose to remove them all.

“Over the past several years HBO has been winding down its late-night adult fare. While we’re greatly ramping up our other original program offerings, there hasn’t been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it’s easily available elsewhere.”

Real Sex is one of the longest-running shows that has been taken off of HBO’s channels, but another popular loss is Cathouse. That series starred adult film star Katie Morgan and detailed life in a brothel in Nevada, but it is now gone as well.

There have not been any new episodes in HBO’s adult documentary series in a number of years, but late-night viewers still enjoyed previous seasons. Now, HBO has simply decided that the adult entertainment programming wasn’t worth running any longer and low ratings have called for it to be removed. It was a quiet move but one that has changed how things have been run for the last three decades.