NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Gives An Unexpected Advice For LeBron James

Draymond Green believes LeBron James should publicly declare that he is the best basketball player in the world.

Draymond Green and LeBron James may have considered each other as enemies whenever their respective teams play against each other on the court, but that doesn’t mean that the same thing is happening off the court. In HBO’s The Shop, Green was one of the big personalities who joined James.

HBO’s The Shop producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter recently discussed several issues in their premier night with popular athletes and entertainers like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Candace Parker of the Sparks, comedians Jerrod Carmichael and Jon Stewart, rapper Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bennett of the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of the topics opened up by Carter is whether LeBron James should publicly declare himself as the best basketball player in the world. As expected, Draymond Green became more active in the conversation. The All-Star forward surprisingly supported the idea and advised James that he should “say” and “believe” that he is really the best player in the world.

“I think you should say that. I think you should believe that. And you should definitely let the world know that,” Green said (h/t Lakers Nation). “I think ‘Bron over the last four years became LeBron James. And it wasn’t nothing to do with winning, it wasn’t nothing to do with stats. He found himself. People didn’t start to view him as they view him now until he became that force, that man to say, ‘I’m here.’ I feel like for years he shied away from saying, ‘I’m here.’ And when he started to say, ‘[Expletive] y’all. I’m here.’ That’s when he became who he is.”

Draymond Green and the Warriors may have beaten LeBron James and his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, thrice in the NBA Finals in the last four years. But as someone who faced him on the court, Green has personally witnessed how great NBA player James really is. Despite his not-so-good NBA Finals record, there is no doubt that LeBron James is already on the level of other NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

As of now, there is still an ongoing debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all-times. Most NBA fans of this generation believe James deserves the title over Jordan and Bryant. However, as Green said, if James really wants to be recognized as the best basketball player in the world, he should be the first one to say and believe.