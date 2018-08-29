Jimmy Carter Believes Donald Trump Handled John McCain’s Death Wrong And Criticizes His ‘Deplorable’ Conduct

Jimmy Carter is not pleased with the way that Donald Trump handled Sen. John McCain's death.

Former president Jimmy Carter has shown that he is still very much in touch with public sentiment after he recently said that he is not at all pleased with the way Donald Trump handled the death of Sen. John McCain.

According to People, Carter was recently interviewed on Fox Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast and criticized Donald Trump for not getting behind John McCain’s military service for America.

“I thought that President Trump made a mistake at first by not recognizing John McCain’s unquestioned commitment to our country in the Navy and as a prisoner of war and also in his service in Congress.”

Both Jimmy Carter and John McCain attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and Carter didn’t take kindly to Trump’s dismissal of the notion that McCain was a war hero after Donald Trump publicly announced that he felt real heroes would never have gotten captured during the Vietnam War.

However, the former president does believe that Donald Trump’s “early mistakes” have been, for the most part, “adequately corrected.”

On the other hand, much of America gasped in shock when President Trump kept changing the White House flag after John McCain’s death. Even though the flag was at half-staff last Saturday, by Monday morning it was right back up at full-staff again.

And while one and a half days of the flag at half-staff is the normal protocol after the death of a member of Congress, flags routinely stay at half-staff until the day of interment for high-profile individuals such as Sen. McCain.

Jimmy Carter Says Donald Trump Made a 'Very Serious Mistake' Regarding John McCain's Death – People https://t.co/odWl6Isx6Z — Dee Dee (@dee_etome) August 29, 2018

Jimmy Carter chose to be charitable on this issue and while stating that Trump had certainly made a serious mistake with the White House flags, did say that it was obvious that the president had been spoken to about McCain and moved the White House flag back to half-staff.

“I think both his (Trump’s) critics and also his supporters made it plain to him that he had made a mistake when the flag was up and down and so forth. But I think that his last statement that I read yesterday has basically corrected that and now the flag will be lowered in honor of John McCain’s service to our country until the appropriate time. So, I think the early mistakes that had been made have been adequately corrected.”

Besides Donald Trump’s handling of John McCain’s death, Jimmy Carter also lambasted the president’s lack of truth in another recent interview, as The Washington Times report, with Carter adding, “I think it’s well-known that the incumbent president is very careless with the truth. I think I went through my campaign and my presidency without ever lying to the people or making a deliberately false statement, and I think that would be a very worthwhile thing to reinsert into politics these days.”

While Jimmy Carter and many Americans are still shocked over Donald Trump’s reaction to John McCain’s death, flags at the U.S. Capitol are reported to now be staying at half-staff for the rest of the week.