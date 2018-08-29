Serena Williams Will Not Throw Bash Or Celebrate Her Daughter’s Birthday Due To Jehovah’s Witness Beliefs

Little Olympia will not be getting a first birthday bash.

Serena Williams is doing her daughter Olympia’s first birthday different than most.

While a lot of celebrities choose to throw lavish bashes to ring in their child’s first year of birth, Serena Williams is not one of them. Due to her Jehovah’s Witnesses beliefs, she will not even be celebrating the occasion, according to the Daily Mail.

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” Williams said in a recent press conference. “We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, we don’t do that.”

And according to JW, there is a reason why Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate birthdays.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate birthdays because we believe that such celebrations displease God. Although the Bible does not explicitly forbid celebrating birthdays, it does help us to reason on key features of these events and understand God’s view of them,” it says.

Williams shared how important her religion is to her last year in an interview with Vogue. In the tell-all interview, the tennis superstar said that being a Jehovah’s Witness is something that is very important to her. She also shared that she has never really practiced it, but it has been something that she has been wanting to get into.

The 36-year-old also dished that her husband, Alexis Ohanian, didn’t grow up in any sort of church but he has been very receptive to Serena and her beliefs, letting her take the lead and put her needs first. And it should not come as a shock to fans that Williams is sticking to her roots and beliefs as she always has throughout her tennis career.

Back in 2002 in the early days of her career, Williams talked about her beliefs to ASAP Sports, calling her religion the basis of life.

“I am Jehovah’s Witness. I think if you don’t believe in God, it’s going to be tough to live life because pretty much that’s the basis of life, it comes from God.”

“Being a Jehovah’s Witness, obviously we believe in God and the Bible. And without Him, I wouldn’t be here right now. I really thank Him for everything,” she shared.

But, just because Williams doesn’t celebrate birthdays like many others, it doesn’t take away from the love that she has for her daughter. On her popular Instagram page, Olympia is a regular star, with Williams frequently posting photos of the little cutie.

And if that’s not enough, the toddler also has her own Instagram page. And while she may not have 9 million plus followers like her mother, she does boast 441,000 followers… not too shabby for a soon-to-be 1-year-old.