Don McGahn, Who Reportedly Cooperated With Robert Mueller In Trump-Russia Probe, To Leave Post In Fall

The announcement comes just weeks after the 'New York Times' reported on McGahn cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday via Twitter that White House Counsel Don McGahn would be leaving his position in the fall, Reuters news agency reports.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” Trump tweeted.

The announcement comes just weeks after the New York Times reported on McGahn cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller in his probe into Russian election interference.

According to the New York Times, McGahn has cooperated extensively with Robert Mueller. The two have set down for at least three interviews, totaling 30 hours. The soon-to-be former White House counsel, according to NYT’s sources, provided Mueller with insider information about President Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice and end the probe.

He could, therefore, become a key witness in Robert Mueller’s obstruction probe and an important piece of the puzzle in the grander scheme of Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling and alleged coordination with the Trump campaign. According to the NYT, McGahn laid out Trump’s strategy to Mueller, a strategy which is reportedly meant to result in Mueller’s firing.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, President Trump slammed the New York Times for reporting on McGahn’s alleged cooperation with Robert Mueller, describing the piece as “fake,” adding that he has “nothing to hide,” and concluding that Mueller’s probe is “witch hunt,” which has “ruined many lives over nothing.”

This development, according to Bloomberg, does not come as a surprise, being that McGahn has reportedly often butted heads with the POTUS. While McGahn enjoys the respect of many conservatives outside the White House, Bloomberg noted, he is a persona non grata in the Trump administration due to the fact that he does not shy away from openly disobeying the president’s orders.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

McGahn reportedly threatened to resign when Trump ordered him to fire Robert Mueller and refused to stop Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Sessions is one of President Trump’s favorite targets. Recently, as the New York Post reported, Trump openly aired his frustration with Sessions, criticizing him for “not taking control” of the Justice Department, and asking, in anger, “What kind of a man is this?”

According to CNN, Emmet Flood, who “now directs the Russia legal strategy from inside the White House,” is thought to be one of Don McGahn’s potential replacements.