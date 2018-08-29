Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Looks Ready To Pop, Will Due Date Prove He Cheated On Briana DeJesus?

Is Lauren Comeau on the verge of going into labor?

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau claim they reunited in March of this year but because of Comeau’s sizable baby bump, some Teen Mom 2 fans are skeptical.

On August 27, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers in which they claimed Comeau wasn’t due until December 1. At the same time, the outlet pointed out that the South Carolina native appeared to be “ready to pop.”

This week, Comeau shared an Instagram story of her baby bump and in the photo, she appeared to be quite large in the midsection for someone who is just about four months into her pregnancy.

Ever since Marroquin and Comeau confirmed they were expecting a child together in May, fans have wondered if their romance overlapped with Marroquin’s relationship with his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Marroquin and DeJesus were dating until February and that same month, Marroquin and Comeau were caught flirting on social media.

While Comeau could have simply gotten pregnant very soon after she and Marroquin first reconciled after previously dating last year, there’s also a chance that Comeau is farther along than fans realize. Either way, the timeline is sure to fall into place once Marroquin and Comeau’s son arrives later this year.

Lauren Comeau / Instagram

Javi Marroquin and Comeau held a gender reveal party last month at their Delaware home and during the event, they confirmed their child is a boy. The baby will be the second son for Marroquin and the first child for Comeau.

As the couple prepares for the birth of their son, Marroquin is also busy tending to his filming duties with MTV for the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. As for Comeau, Marroquin recently confirmed his pregnant girlfriend would not be featured on the series.

“She doesn’t want to be on camera,” Marroquin explained to Radar Online in July. “She deals with a lot of the social media extent of it.”

Although Comeau is refusing to film scenes for Teen Mom 2, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s steering clear of drama. In fact, during the same interview with Radar Online, Marroquin revealed his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, snubbed both him and Comeau after they publicly announced the gender of their baby.

“She did not congratulate us on the baby’s gender,” he revealed.

Marroquin and Lowry have one son, 4-year-old Lincoln, who they share custody of.

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV for Season 9 later this year or early next year.