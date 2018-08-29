Nickelodeon Now Has A Streaming Service With ‘Clarissa,’ ‘Doug,’ ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark,’ And More

Prepare to lose any small semblance of productivity.

Streaming services appear to be popping up all over the place, but there are some which are much more important than anything another has to offer. This week, that very announcement was made as Nickelodeon revealed their new “NickSplat” streaming channel on VRV. Almost everything you could possibly remember or imagine from the hit shows of the ’90s is back and that includes Clarissa Explains It All, Are You Afraid of the Dark, and so many more.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the news and revealed that the subscription service will have a rotating selection of 300 episodes from numerous show. The best part of it all is that it really won’t cost you an arm and a leg to have some nostalgia brought back into your life.

For you to gain access of the NickSplat streaming service, it is only $5.99-per-month for the standalone service on VRV. If you want to have the Nickelodeon package bundled with others, it is available with VRV’s premium offering which will cost you a mere $9.99-per-month.

NickSplat has been around since back in 2011, but this is the first time that the old-school Nickelodeon shows have been offered digitally in bulk. Hulu has some seasons of Doug, so, it isn’t an exclusive service, but VRV is where you can find the most Nick shows in one place.

NickSplat

It is expected that Nickelodeon’s streaming service called NickSplat will eventually make it onto other platforms as well. Viacom already has the Noggin channel available to those who use Amazon Prime.

Sam Cooper, the Viacom executive vice president of distribution and business development partnerships says their library content is too deep not to share.

“VRV, with a sophisticated user base that loves the best in animation, is the perfect platform to launch our NickSplat channel. Viacom’s content — including our deep library of genre-defining television — is highly in demand, and our audiences are always looking for new and innovative ways to enjoy our programming. We’re committed to finding the best partners to bring our individual brands direct to the consumer, and this relationship with VRV is an exciting step forward in our strategy.”

For who are still wondering if VRV’s Nickelodeon streaming channel will be worth it, you can simply head to their main page for NickSplat and see the upcoming episodes and shows.

Your childhood is now streaming! Check out @NickSplat now on VRV! pic.twitter.com/eLesX6VuhA — VRV (@WatchVRV) August 28, 2018

Here are just some of the old-school shows that you can find on NickSplat:

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Hey Dude!

Clarissa Explains It All

ChalkZone

GUTS

Angry Beavers

Doug

Salute your Shorts

Rocko’s Modern Life

All Grown Up

Double Dare 2000

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Kenan & Kel

The Wild Thornberrys

AAAHH!!! Real Monsters

Unfortunately, some of Nickelodeon hits from the ’80s such as You Can’t Do That On Television and Pinwheel aren’t available, but perhaps in time.

NickSplat may only be the beginning of what is coming from Nickelodeon with their streaming service, and that is a good thing. It’s always fun to find old-school shows that remind you of your childhood, but even better when they are in one place and available at a cheap price. VRV brings a lot of great streaming collections to viewers and this one is certainly going to generate a lot of attention in a short amount of time.