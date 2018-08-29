Kate Gosselin Files Appeal Against Judge’s Ruling In Custody Battle With Ex Jon Gosselin, Per ‘Radar Online’

Former TLC reality television couple Kate and Jon Gosselin continue to battle over custody issues over their eight children after splitting nearly 10 years ago. Radar Online reported that one of the battling exes has filed a legal appeal against a recent judge’s ruling in their ongoing case.

Radar alleges to be in possession of Pennsylvania court records detailing the former couple’s years-long secret fight.

The couple’s custody issues came to a head when their daughter Hannah left Kate Gosselin’s home that she shared with her siblings Collin, Cara, Maddie, Joel, Leah, Aaden, and Alexis and moved in with Jon Gosselin earlier this year.

Radar reported that the court papers reveal a judge filed a custody order on April 5, 2018, in Jon’s favor.

On May 4, Kate Gosselin filed a motion for reconsideration, meaning she asked the judge to change his previous decision. Following, on May 8, she filed an appeal to the county’s superior court, but that appeal was dismissed.

The reason for the dismissal, according to Radar, was that the Kate Plus 8 reality star filed the appeal more than 30 days after the court’s order.

The custody case between the couple is ongoing.

Jon Gosselin is thrilled that he is able to spend more time with at least one of his children after he and Kate have battled for years over his access to their kids.

He posted a photo of Hannah alone on the steps of the home they share on her first day of school with the following heartfelt caption.

“Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!!!” he shared. “I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off.”

Jon continued, “I’m so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I’m honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad.”

Kate also posted a photo of her remaining six children to her official Instagram on their first day of school.

Missing from Kate’s photo was the couple’s son Collin, who is reportedly in a school for children with special needs.

Jon posted a photo of Hannah and Collin to his Instagram on May 12, where the two celebrated their 14th birthday together.

Kate Gosselin will star in a new TLC series title Kate Plus Date, which will follow the reality star as she tries to find love again this fall.