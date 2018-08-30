Pearl’s ‘Living A Lie’ Video Premieres On ‘The Inquisitr’

The week before her guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pearl is premiering her music video for “Living A Lie” with the Inquisitr!

“Living A Lie” comes from Pearl’s most recent album, Heartbreak And Canyon Revelry, released June 15. Pearl teamed up with joined forces with Jim Wilson, the leader of Motor Sister and Mother Superior — in addition to serving as the longtime bassist for Daniel Lanois and Emmylou Harris — and for this project.The album has enough twang to be called country, enough attitude to be called rock & roll, enough emotional vulnerability to be called bluesy and enough heart and soul for you to tattoo the lyrics on your forearm. But, in addition to deftly pulling from a swath of genres, Pearl herself can probably do the song more justice with her own words.

“What a privilege to record ‘Living a Lie’ live in the big room at the great Sphere Studios in Burbank, California, and to have a chance to really showcase the big love, energy, and magic we all have when we’re together making music. This song has a lot of history in it already — it’s one of the first songs we started writing for the album and it’s one of our favorite to play live. It’s a rocker full of heartbreak and truth.”

Starting Tuesday, September 4, Pearl will show off her talents for three nights as guest vocalist for the 8G Band, the house band for Meyers’ late-night shenanigans. From the sounds of things, she’s excited for the opportunity.

“I am honored to be invited to the Seth Meyers studio to sit in with the great 8G Band,” says Pearl. “What a thrill to be a part of late night, on one of my favorite shows, singing along and sharing the stage with such great musical and comedic talent. Let’s rock.”

Pearl’s vocal talent and abilities aren’t exactly surprising when you consider her life. If you grow up in Meat Loaf’s house and later marry Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, it’s hardly shocking if you’re similarly musically-inclined. She cut her teeth as a backing singer in Meat Loaf’s touring band, Neverland Express, for nine years and has appeared on numerous recordings and albums, from industrial rock’s Filter to Ace Frehley, as well as appearing as a backing singer for Motley Crue.

Fresh off a recent tour in support of outlaw country star Cody Jinks, Pearl is eager to get back on the road and promises future dates are coming soon.