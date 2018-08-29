Ivanka Trump Smiles With Jim Garlow, Anti-Gay Pastor Who Said Gay Marriage Is ‘Satan’s Work’

'Under no condition do we have to follow laws that violate the word of God.'

Ivanka Trump is being criticized on social media for smiling and posting with Jim Garlow, an anti-gay pastor who once said that gay marriage is “Satan’s work,” Bustle is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump on Monday night hosted a closed-door meeting with Evangelical Christian supporters. Among those in attendance was Garlow, the pastor of San Diego’s Skyline Wesleyan Church. Garlow posed with the daughter of Donald Trump, and then later posted the photo to his own Twitter account.

Here is @IvankaTrump posing at tonight’s evangelical dinner with a man who has quite literally claimed marriage equality is a satanic plot to destroy the image of God. https://t.co/iiJjoshAOy pic.twitter.com/HJepM8hTE1 — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) August 28, 2018

Garlow also posted with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and posted that to his personal Twitter account as well. However, it appears that Garlow has deleted both photos.

So zealously anti-LGBTQ is Garlow that the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has compiled a list of anti-gay statements he’s made. For example, he has repeatedly claimed that Satan is behind efforts to legalize gay marriage.

“If I were Satan, I would want to destroy on the earth the image of God. This is why marriage is such a hotbed issue.”

He also claimed that the Supreme Court is “not supreme” and suggested that pastors who refused to perform gay marriages would be persecuted and imprisoned if gay marriage became legal.

WH hosted Jim Garlow, Sr Pastor of San Diego Skyline Wesleyan Church, who says gay marriage is the creation of Satan & Christians shouldn't have to follow laws they don't like.

Trump, Pence, Kushner, Ivanka, Conway, Melania graciously posed & smiled w/him.https://t.co/NnlIQ31LFb pic.twitter.com/sMCoQODE6g — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) August 28, 2018

He also obliquely suggested that Christians should consider armed revolt against the government, by comparing them to “black-robed regiments” – that is, Revolutionary War-era Christians who were inspired by their pastors to take up arms against the British.

“We need persons who are in the pews to stand up with them — a black-robed regiment of laypersons — who’s going to take a like stand.”

A video of @IvankaTrump's companion at tonight’s Trump "Evangelical Christian" dinner. Ivanka picked a vile whopper with Garlow. Jim Garlow says marriage equality is a demonic happening in our midst. Garlow says "they" want to destroy God's image. pic.twitter.com/KboYR7YjnP — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2018

Ivanka Trump, for her part, has called herself an LGBTQ “ally” in the past, but Bustle writer Caitlin Cruz notes that Ivanka’s words about LGBTQ equality haven’t actually matched up to her actions. For example, just a month after Ivanka deemed herself an ally of the LGBTQ community, she was silent when her father attempted to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.

Garlow wasn’t the only outspoken anti-LGBTQ individual to pose with Ivanka Monday night. According to The Daily Beast. Michelle Bachmann, who according to GLAAD has said that the LGBTQ community has “bullied” the American public, also posed with Ivanka. Similarly, Robert Jeffress, who called homosexuality “perverse… a degradation of a person’s mind,” also posed with the first daughter.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, Donald Trump told Evangelical leaders that, if Republicans fail to hold on to both houses of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections, his opponents would “violently” take away everything that Evangelicals have gained in his administration.