Michael Jackson’s Family Pay Tribute To The Late King Of Pop On His 60th Birthday

Janet, LaToya, Tito, and more members of the Jackson family remember the 'Thriller' singer on what would have been his milestone day.

Michael Jackson’s family is remembering the music icon on what would have been his 60th birthday. The late singing superstar was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana and he died in 2009 at age 50.

Jackson grew up with three sisters, Rebbie, LaToya, and Janet, and five brothers, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Randy. Many of them took to social media to pay tribute to their late brother on his milestone birthday.

One of the biggest tributes came from Janet, who worked closely with Michael and even recorded the hit song “Scream” with him in 1995. According to Billboard, Janet released a sneak peek of her new “Remember the Time” inspired video on her late brother’s birthday.

The pop singer joined social media stars Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers and Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor to create the homage to her brother’s legendary video. The clip stars Janet playing a queen who passes judgment on her prisoner dancers. The video is inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic 1992 “Remember the Time” video that starred supermodel Iman and Eddie Murphy as a king and queen in ancient Egypt.

TMZ reported that Janet and Kway met at the Billboard Awards earlier this year and the social media star Kway pitched the idea and suggested releasing it on Michael’s 60th birthday. You can see the amazing video tribute below.

In addition to Janet’s video tribute, Michael Jackson’s brothers will perform in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay and Resort and Casino for the MJ Diamond celebration, which will include a birthday performance of Cirque de Soleil’s MJ One show. Jackie Jackson posted an announcement about the tribute show to Instagram.

In honor of Michael’s birthday, Tito Jackson posted a throwback photo of himself with his late brother, captioning it, “MJ 4Ever.”

#MJ4EVER ????????❤️ A post shared by Tito Jackson (@poppa3t) on Aug 28, 2018 at 11:47pm PDT

LaToya Jackson also took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of her famous brother at the height of his “Thriller” fame in the 1980s. La Toya captioned the pic with a message about the King of Pop’s legacy.

“You graced the world with your Untouchable Phenomenal Talent! Your Bright Beautiful Smile and your unconditional love for all! There will never be another! We love you! Happy Birthday Michael!”

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Tito Jackson’s youngest son, TJ, also paid tribute to the late superstar, tweeting, “You inspired me. You taught me. You changed me. You kept me going in my darkest hour and I will always be grateful for you. You were magical yet so humble. You taught me the power of dreaming. You showed me what a real man is. I love you so much and miss you every single day.”

Michael Jackson’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael have not yet posted to social media about their father’s big birthday, but last year Paris wrote a heartfelt message to her late dad in honor of his 59th birthday. In her poignant post, Paris described her dad as “the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream.”

“Thank you for the magic, forever and always,” she wrote.