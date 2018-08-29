Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Spotted Together A Year After Breakup

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were seen going for a stroll together on two separate occasions in Santa Monica, California, reports E! News.

The actor and actress split up last year after eight years of marriage and it looks like they are still on good terms as they share custody of their 6-year-old son Jack. The couple filed for divorce last December, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

When they officially announced their split last summer, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor posted a statement on Facebook, according to Metro.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

On the first day the couple was seen together, Pratt was wearing a grey T-shirt, grey shorts, and tennis shoes while Faris was dressed casually in a black scoop-neck tee and jeans. Jack was dressed in a red long-sleeved shirt and basketball shorts and sported his adorable tinted glasses.

On the second day, the actors were seen wearing similar outfits, with Pratt swapping the grey T-shirt for a dark, button-down shirt and Faris swapping the black scoop-neck tee for a white one. They were both seen holding lanyards and wearing baseball caps, but Jack wasn’t with them.

Chris Pizzello / AP Images

Both the actor and actress are believed to be dating. The Scary Movie star is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett and the two have been seen together a number of times since the fall of 2017. Pratt has been dating Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine. The two were seen sharing a public smooch in July.

Despite the divorce, Pratt and Faris have openly expressed their appreciation and love for one another. Earlier this year, People quoted Faris talking about her ex-husband.

“We had an unbelievable marriage and we have a great friendship now, we love our son to death. I’m really proud of that.”

Pratt felt similarly towards Faris, as reported by Elle in April.