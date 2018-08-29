Kylie Jenner Proudly Announces That Her Abs Are Making A ‘Comeback’ 6 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is proudly displaying her flat tummy to the world. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently showed off her toned abs, and revealed that they’re finally making a “comeback” months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

According to an August 29 report by People Magazine, Kylie Jenner couldn’t be happier about the way her waist is looking in the months following little Stormi’s birth. The makeup mogul, 21, posted videos of her post-baby body to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Jenner dressed in a white bra and black pants, to show off curves to her social media followers. “Abs making a comeback!!!!” she captioned the video, adding a praying hands emoji and multiple weary-faced emojis.

While Kylie Jenner’s older sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are known for their love of working out and showing off their toned bodies, Kylie is the most reserved sister when it comes to displaying her body on social media. However, the youngest member of the famous family says that now that she has baby Stormi in her life, she feels like she is learning to love herself more than she did in the past.

“I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more,” Kylie stated.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 27, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s life is going great at the moment. In addition to raising baby Stormi, she is on the verge of hitting the billion-dollar mark thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics products, and she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, are said to be going stronger than ever.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” sources previously told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Jenner and Scott have been talking about marriage, but are not in a rush to take the leap anytime soon.

In addition, Kylie Jenner’s sisters are said to also be very impressed by her relationship with Travis Scott. An insider claims that the women love how dedicated Travis is to both Kylie and Stormi, despite his busy career.

“Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi,” the source stated.