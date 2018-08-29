Blake Shelton Scolds Kelly Clarkson & Jennifer Hudson In ‘The Voice’ Season 15 Preview

Blake wants Kelly & Jennifer to know that 'The Voice' is not a slumber party.

It may be a long season of The Voice for longtime coach Blake Shelton if a teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 15 is anything to go by. Per Taste of Country, returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson weren’t exactly doing much to get on the country star’s good side as they filmed together earlier this year.

A new trailer for the upcoming round of shows – set to premiere on NBC in September – shows Shelton playfully scolding the ladies after they just couldn’t seem to stop gushing over each other and giggling together during the blind audition stages.

Proving that there’s certainly no bad blood between the duo, who are together on the show for the first time after Jennifer sat out Season 14 to make way for Alicia Keys, Clarkson admitted that even she wanted to be on Hudson’s team despite being a coach herself.

“I want to be on your team, I get it, I get it,” Kelly tells her fellow former American Idol constant in the preview, to which Jennifer replied to her fellow female coach, “I want to be on your team, too!”

The twosome shared many giggles and inside jokes in the new teaser clip, which clearly didn’t sit all too well with Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend.

“For God’s sake, this is not a slumber party. It’s The Voice!” Shelton playfully hit back at the duo, to which fellow coach Adam Levine playfully grinned and pointed a finger at the twosome.

Kelly also poked a little fun back after Blake pointed out that he’s won the show six times before in the trailer.

“Not last year when I arrived,” she quipped while trying to attract a contestant to her team, noting, “I won!”

The twosome, who are actually close friends away from The Voice set, have always shared a friendly rivalry and regularly exchange playful jabs.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight last year, Clarkson revealed that she and Shelton had actually made a bet that means the country singer had to refer to her as “Queen Kelly” if she won the show on her first try.

“We made a bet. He has to call me Queen Kelly Clarkson,” Clarkson said, noting that he would have to address her by saying, “Like, ‘Yes, queen. No, queen.'”

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

But while it’s not clear if Blake will be calling his co-coach “Queen Kelly” when the show returns this fall, fans will probably be seeing a little less of the mom of two when The Voice returns to NBC next month.

As Inquisitr reported last week, Kelly’s been showing off a much trimmer figure over the past few months, most recently showing her slimmed down frame and recent weight loss while honoring former American Idol judge Simon Cowell at his prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.