Chris Watts’ Alleged Gay Lover Reveals Relationship

The unidentified man called CNN's 'Headline News' to make the shocking claim.

A man is claiming to be the gay lover of Colorado murder suspect Chris Watts, saying they hit it off on a dating app before he allegedly murdered his wife and children.

As Radar Online reports, the unidentified man called in to CNN Headline News‘ Ashleigh Banfield and anonymously claimed on the air that the two had a sexual relationship. However, Banfield later confirmed that her show, Crime & Justice, isn’t able to independently verify the man’s claims, according to The Daily Mail.

The man says the two made a connection on dating app Meet Me, and that they “instantly” hit it off.

“We had many conversations. I asked him to make sure he’s not bisexual cause he had two children. He told me he didn’t know. At that moment he was attracted to me as a male.”

However, the man later found out that he was being lied to and that Watts was married when Watts’ daughter Bella made a comment.

“Bella made a comment… She asked if she could sleep with him and mommy. That’s how I found out he was married. I asked why he lied to me. He told me he knew he wouldn’t have a chance with me if he told me he was married. He told me what I wanted to hear. He knew I had good morals.”

New Court Documents make it clear that Chris Watts allegedly killed his daughters first, perhaps Sunday night before Shannan Watts came home from work trip early Monday. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/3SLLwEQKmG — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) August 20, 2018

The man says that Watts described his wife as “verbally and emotionally abusive” and that they didn’t love each other. The man claims that Watts justified their relationship by claiming that his marriage was empty. Further, the man claimed that he believed that Chris was genuinely unhappy.

Asked whether or not he believes Chris murdered his wife and daughters, the man claimed he was of two minds about that. But he also admits that Watts did a good job of convincing him that he (Watts) was a victim deserving of sympathy.

And if it turns out that Watts did murder his wife and daughters?

“I hope he gets convicted and I hope he stays in prison for the rest of his life.”

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.

Chris Watts has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Initially reported as missing, the bodies of his wife, Shannan Watts, and his two children, Bella and Celeste, were later found on the property where Chris had worked until a few days prior. Shannan’s body was found in a shallow grave, while the bodies of the girls were found in an oil tank.