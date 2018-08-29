Prince Harry’s Sweet Tribute To Princess Diana Revealed In Throwback Photos

A series of throwback photos published of Prince Harry reveals the sweet tribute he paid to his late mother Princess Diana while he was a student at Eton in 2003.

Express posted a series of photos which showed Harry’s boarding school bedroom which showcased the usual items a young man would have surrounding him in his bedroom with one sweet surprise.

In one pic, in particular, Harry is seen seated in front of a desk which holds a black and white photo of his late mother.

The series of rarely seen photos, according to Express, reveal the close bond mother and son had.

Just before he left Eton in 2003, photographers were invited to take intimate photos of Harry’s day-to-day school life.

The photos reveal that Harry was not unlike most young men his age. His room was untidy, there were a few dirty mugs in the photos, and several photos of women in bikinis on his wall.

Although it has been reported that Harry was not the greatest student academically, Express reported that the Duke of Sussex was House Captain of Games, representing Eton at rugby, cricket, and polo.

He was also a member of the Combined Cadet Force.

After his time at Eton, Harry finished his education at the prestigious Berkshire college.

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry was only 12-years-old when his mother, Princess Diana, tragically died while a passenger in a car in Paris.

In June of 2017, Prince Harry sat down for a revealing interview with Newsweek where he spoke of the huge impact his mother’s life and death had on his life.

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool / Getty Images

After Diana’s death, Prince William, just 12-years-old, walked in a funeral procession behind his mother’s coffin through the heart of London in 1997. He was accompanied by his older brother, Prince William; his father, Prince Charles; his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh; and his maternal uncle, Charles Spencer.

Princess Diana’s death and the events that followed took its toll, recalled Harry.

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he revealed to Newsweek.

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool / Getty Images

“I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

He preferred in the interview to speak more about the solid influence his mother had on his life and how he honors her each day.

“My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people. Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality,” he noted in the interview.

“People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping. Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too.”

He pauses, then adds, “Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.”