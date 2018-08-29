Sofia Richie Is Worried That Kourtney Kardashian Will Never Get Over Scott Disick, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie is worried that Kourtney Kardashian may never get over the relationship she once shared with Scott Disick. The model, who currently dates Disick, is said to be concerned that the reality star hasn’t fully moved on.

According to an August 28 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian recently split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. While reports suggest that Kourtney does not want to get back together with her ex, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, Sofia Richie allegedly isn’t buying it.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie is head over heels in love with Disick and is uncomfortable with the current relationship that he still has with Kardashian, despite having split over two years ago.

“Sofia is madly in love with Scott and she fears Kourtney will never get over him. Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which makes her very uncomfortable. Sofia sees how Kourtney looks at Scott and is well aware of how much they still talk which makes it hard for Sofia to feel secure with Kourtney always around,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to add that Sofia Richie can’t help but notice how good Kourtney Kardashian is looking these days and is scared that she may try to steal Scott Disick away from her.

“Sofia sees how sexy Kourtney looks and now that she is single again, Sofia is afraid of what Kourtney may try do with Scott,” the insider added.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, it seems another one of Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriends has a girlfriend that is worried. Justin Bieber’s fiancé, Hailey Baldwin, is said to be leery of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star now that she is single again.

Sources claim that Kourtney had a great connection with Justin and would go after him again in a “heartbeat” if she found the right opportunity.

“Hailey has every reason to feel threatened. Now that she’s single, she’d go after Justin again in a heartbeat. She’s sniping that Kourtney better stay away! Hailey isn’t going to let anyone ruin this for her and if that means telling Justin he can never speak to Kourtney again, so be it. Things were more serious between Justin and Kourtney than people realized,” the insider dished.

However, it seems that for now, Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying living the single life as she recently vacationed in Cabo with her girlfriends and seemingly had a great time during the man-free getaway.