Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Reveals How To Create The Duchess’s Signature Look In Less Than 15 Minutes

The makeup artist behind the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, Daniel Martin, revealed that all you need is 15 minutes to recreate her look, writes E! News. It turns out that looking like royalty is not so hard after all.

Martin told E! News that “it’s about finding your inner beauty and your comfort zone. With Meghan for the wedding, because she was an actress and she had those incredible red carpet moments, her wedding was her moment. Knowing her as long as I have, it was an easy job for me, because I was embracing her truest self.”

The makeup artist provided his step-by-step list of instructions to have anyone look like a princess in no time to E! News at the Tatcha Fall 2018 Preview in Los Angeles, California.

Step 1: Cleanse and Polish.

Martin recommends the Tatcha Rice Polish, claiming that he loves “doing the enzyme powder before makeup” as it “leaves an even canvas” for makeup application.

Step 2: Essence.

This step makes the skin plumper.

Step 3: Moisturizer.

A good moisturizer seals it all in and creates a protective layer.

Step 4: SPF.

The sun’s rays are cruel and it is important to protect skin from UV radiation.

Step 5: Face Makeup.

Martin suggests a spot-treatment for foundation and a natural highlighter, although he says that a healthy skin ritual will leave skin feeling so balanced that you may not even want to apply additional makeup.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Step 6: Eyes.

This step involves “opening” the eyes. Martin advises a little eyeliner, mascara, and highlighter in the inner corners, and instead of applying eyeshadow with a brush, to apply with a finger instead. In using your finger, he says, you can “follow your natural definition.”

Step 7: Lip.

Martin says that anything from lip balm to lipstick works great. The idea is to “dress up” the face.

Following these steps will have you glowing like a princess in less than 15 minutes. Martin’s methodology creates a barely-there look, which makes natural features shine.

He also provided some useful tips for a good makeup routine, commenting that the trick is to “understand what their favorite feature is and how they want to enhance that.”

Martin also shared another one of his favorite products.

“I like to use water-based foundations, so the [Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer] is extremely compatible, because once the water dissipates out of the foundation, the pigment literally locks onto the product. You won’t have to touch up your makeup for the rest of the night.”

Above all, Martin advises that you take note of the features you love the most and then apply your makeup to make those stand out.