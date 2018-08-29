Kailyn Lowry Launches Twitter Rant Against Jenelle Evans, Tells Her She’s Not Interesting: ‘F**k Off!’

Kailyn Lowry isn't happy with her co-star Jenelle Evans' latest comments.

Jenelle Evans slammed Kailyn Lowry for talking about her on a podcast series earlier this week and on Twitter; Lowry is fighting back.

After seeing her Teen Mom 2 co-star accuse her of using her name to stay relevant, Lowry encouraged Evans to stop tweeting and confront her directly.

“Jenelle, unblock me and say it to me,” she wrote, according to a report from TooFab on August 28. “We only talk about the crazy sh*t you do that makes headlines. You’re not actually interesting.”

In Evans’ tweet, she suggested that Lowry spoke of her on her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” but she had actually been referring to comments Lowry made while chatting with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt on their podcast last week. During the episode, Lowry said that while she and Evans were once close, there is now a lot of animosity between them. She also addressed Evans’ road rage incident, which aired weeks ago on Teen Mom 2 and featured Evans pulling a gun out on a man with her son Jace alongside her.

Continuing her rant against her co-star on Twitter, Lowry poked fun at a recent social media video shared by Evans which featured the mother of three dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

“Maybe on the way home tomorrow I can pull over on the side of the road with my kids and dance in the road,” she continued.

Lowry then retweeted a post titled, “Jenelle Evans Twerks in Front of Kids, Almost Gets Pancaked By Car, Remains Utter Train Wreck.”

But it didn’t stop there.

Moments later, Lowry shared a second article with the headline, “Kailyn Lowry Rips Jenelle Evans: Stop Being Trash!! No One Likes You!”

In the caption, Lowry added, “F**k off, Jenelle.”

Jenelle Evans has been on the outs with her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, for the past couple of years but recently formed a friendship with Briana DeJesus, who joined the show’s cast for Season 8 last year.

During Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast days ago, Lowry opened up about the tension between herself and Evans and admitted that they can no longer film Teen Mom 2 specials together.

“Jenelle and I used to be really close, we used to be the closest out of pretty much everyone… and then over the years it deteriorated for whatever reason,” Lowry explained. “I don’t associate with her anymore… there’s just been a lot of animosity between our cast members, so we don’t even do the reunions together or our segments together anymore.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.