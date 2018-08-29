Donald Trump Blames China For Hacking Hillary Clinton’s Emails In Late-Night Tweet

Donald Trump claimed in a Twitter statement published shortly before 1 a.m. on August 29 that China hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails. He gave no supporting evidence as to where he learned of this information before releasing his remarks.

“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China,” Trump declared in a late-night tweet.

“Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!” Trump concluded his statement.

In an earlier tweet on Tuesday evening, Trump wrote, “Report just out: ‘China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.’ Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!”

The Independent reported that it was not immediately clear if Trump received the report via an intelligence briefing or through a media outlet before tweeting to his followers.

The Independent report also noted that on August 28, news outlet The Daily Caller published a report claiming a Chinese-owned company hacked Clinton’s private server while she served as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

The New York Times noted that Trump remarked in April 2017 that China may have hacked the emails of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election. That declaration also did not provide evidence backing his statement.

The NYT reported that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated that such accusations against her country were nothing new.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve heard similar kinds of allegations,” Hua remarked during a daily news briefing.

“China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity. We firmly oppose and crack down on any forms of internet attacks and the stealing of secrets,” she added.

China and the United States are currently in the midst of an increasingly bitter trade war.

Business Insider reported that in March of 2018, Trump imposed an initial round of tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports that went into effect in early July.

The U.S. will impose a 25 percent tariff on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods starting August 23, noted the publication.

In July of 2018, CNN reported that through the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, 12 Russian nationals were indicted for interference in the 2016 election. They were accused of engaging in a “sustained effort” to hack Democrats’ emails and computer networks.

These results are in direct conflict with Trump’s August 29 tweet.

Mueller’s investigation continues to probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Trump has denied any collusion with Russia.