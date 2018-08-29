Kym & Robert Herjavec Show Just How Much Their Twins Have Grown In Adorable New Photos

Kym and her husband are sharing the sweetest new photos of their 4-month-old twins.

Kym Herjavec and her businessman husband Robert Herjavec are showing off just how much their 4-month-old twins are growing up in sweet new photos shared via their respective Instagram pages this week. The former Dancing with the Stars dancer first gave fans a glimpse at her twin bundles of joys, showing both staring at her as she revealed that she’d gotten personalized books for her babies.

The adorable picture Kym shared with her Instagram followers on August 28 featured her showing off the very special books to her followers, which were titled “When Haven Grows Up” and “When Hudson Grows Up” in honor of her baby twins.

As she held up the covers to the camera, little Haven and little Hudson both had identical looks on their faces as they stared at their mom while laying either side of her.

Herjavec then revealed in the caption that she’d made up little stories for her two bundles of joy, excitingly telling her more than 252,000 followers, “I could choose different little stories about what they might be when they grow up!”

The upload showed Kym’s daughter with a white bow in her hair and adorable pink unicorn slippers, while her brother was sporting sweet koala slippers, which may have been a nod to his mom’s Australian roots.

But it’s not just Kym who’s revealing how much her babies have already grown just a mere four months after their birth.

Kym’s husband Robert also shared an adorable new picture of his kids on August 28, revealing that the babies ventured out to see him make a speech.

The Shark Tank star and successful businessman shared a photo on his own Instagram account of the twins watching him talk via a TV screen while joking in the caption that the twosome were his VIP guests to the event.

Haven had another bow on her head, this time a pink version, as she and her brother watched their dad on screen.

“Had some VIPs for my speech today for National Achievers Congress – think they liked it @kymherjavec5678?!” Robert asked of his young kids, tagging his wife in the caption.

Herjavec gushed about becoming a mom for the first time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, where she admitted that Robert – who is already a father of two from a previous relationship – has been a big support since they welcomed their twins into the world in April.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“Robert’s been great. He’s been taking care of me and the babies. I saw the picture of [Dwayne] ‘the Rock’ [Johnson] feeding his girlfriend [while she was breastfeeding], and Robert was doing the same thing to me,” Kym said, adding that he was “feeding me as I was feeding the babies.”

“It’s really nice to see him with the kids,” she then added.

The couple, who married in 2016, first met in 2015 when they were paired up together on Dancing with the Stars.