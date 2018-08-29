‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 30: Brooke Defends Bill, Liam Puts Kelly First

New B&B spoilers show that Hope will need to deal with the reality of Liam's other family.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 30 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will show Hope (Annika Noelle) where his priorities lie when he chooses to leave her alone after the ultrasound scan is done. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also air her views regarding her sister’s proposed lawsuit. She will tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Thorne how she feels about Bill (Don Diamont) and his place in Will’s (Finnegan George) life.

Brooke finds herself caught between her sister and her ex-husband. Now that Katie (Heather Tom) has decided to file for sole custody for Will, she knows that people expect her to automatically side with her sister. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, suggest that Brooke may actually side with her nephew. B&B fans might recall that Brooke Logan grew up in a home without a father and this impacted her deeply. In fact, some may argue that her first marriage to Eric Forrester (John McCook) was based on her longing for a father-figure.

When Thorne, Quinn and Ridge discuss Katie’s options, Brooke will defend Bill because she knows that he always strives to be a good father. In a previous conversation she admitted to Ridge that Thorne would make a good stepfather, but Will would be better off with both his parents in his life.

On a side note, it’s interesting that Quinn forms part of this discussion, since she is Wyatt’s mother. She went to great lengths to conceal Wyatt’s paternity for many years. It should come as no surprise that she will side against Bill having shared custody of his son.

Hope finally shared that magical moment between parents when they see their baby at an ultrasound scan for the first time. Seeing their baby on the screen bonded the newlyweds and showed them that the baby is as real as Kelly. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that immediately after the scan, Liam will leave his new wife.

Looks like Steffy…and Liam have a visitor. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Txd1h0PoSK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 28, 2018

It seems as if Steffy will need help with Kelly. Liam will leave without a second thought about Hope and the magical moment they just shared. He knows that Kelly’s needs come first and that he needs to step in when Steffy is unable to go it alone. How will Hope cope with the reality of being a blended family, and how will she feel that Liam left without hesitation? Tune into Bold and the Beautiful to find out how Hope copes with her husband’s other family.