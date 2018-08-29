Los Angeles Earthquake Hits Magnitude of 4.4

Los Angeles was hit by an earthquake of a 4.4 magnitude on Tuesday evening, with the heart of the quake striking only 25 miles east of the city’s downtown core. Statements from the U.S. Geological Survey reveal that in the immediate aftermath there was no damage or injuries, as reported by Fox News.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the earthquake began at 7:33 p.m. local time, bringing one of America’s busiest cities to a standstill, forced to deal with an event that is frightening more in the surprise it takes you by then the actual action. The center of the quake was reported to be three miles north of the city of La Verne in the San Gabriel Valley. The San Gabriel Valley is one of Los Angeles’ major suburbs, with a population greater than 1.5 million.

While California residents are always aware of the threat of earthquakes. Nothing can match actually witnessing one, as La Verne residents found out.

“It was like if somebody had grabbed it and was shaking the house,” Vickie Carillo of La Verne told the Los Angeles Times.”We haven’t had an earthquake in quite a while — I mean not like that. I’m just glad I didn’t get in the shower like I was going to.”

As if the original earthquake wasn’t enough, only a minute later a 3.4 temblor struck the city. With the constant risk of temblors following an earthquake, residents of the Los Angeles area were on edge for the entire night, forced to deal with the uncertainty that comes from such phenomena.

“It was moving the whole house,” Victor Flores, another La Verne resident, told the Los Angeles Times. “It shook hard for what seemed like 10 to 20 seconds, and then it just kept going. It was really loud too, kind of like thunder. It just hit really hard and quick.”

While the heart of the quake caused a violent shake in the areas it struck directly, vibrations were felt throughout the entire Los Angeles metropolitan area, having an effect on all residents. Downtown Los Angeles saw several of its building shake for several seconds, creating fears of one of the city’s worst case scenarios. Even as Huntington Beach, which lies 30 miles south, and Sylmar, which is located 40 miles northwest, the vibration of the earthquake was felt.

While the reports of no damage or injuries are a massive positive, a quake of such magnitude so close to a major city will likely lead to discussions about what could have happened if it was a little closer or a higher magnitude and how to prepare for such events.