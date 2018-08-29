‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 29: Liam Is Concerned At Doctor’s Appointment [Video]

New B&B spoiler video shows Bill reminding Katie of their past.

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for Wednesday, August 29 promises that Bill will remind his ex of their past. It seems as if he is not willing to give up shared custody of Will (Finnegan George) without a fight.

B&B spoiler video also shows that while Hope (Annika Noelle) is anxious to see their baby, Liam (Scott Clifton) has some concerns at their doctor’s visit.

Bill feels blindsided by the fact that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) talked Katie (Heather Tom) into filing for sole custody. Not too long ago, the two of them were tearful about how he had neglected Will and he had promised to do better by him. They both were crying, but agreed that Will would now come first. A

“I love my son. You know I do.”

He tells Katie that she knows that he loves Will. In fact, B&B viewers know that Bill always considered himself a family man and is always the first to defend his boys. Now that Katie is threatening to take Will away from him, he is ready to fight like he’s never fought before.

Hope was so anxious that Liam would miss the doctor’s appointment that she set out to find him. She eventually found him spending time with Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and she reminded him that their ultrasound was scheduled for that day.

The B&B spoiler video shows that the couple are waiting for the visit to begin when Hope gushes that they will be seeing their baby that day.

“We get to see our baby today.” “Yeah, I’m actually a little concerned about that.”

However, Liam gives her a very cryptic answer when he replies that he’s a little concerned about that.

Of course, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, reported that Hope would also come to the realization that Steffy also used Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) as her OB-Gyn. Perhaps Liam will tell her that he already knows the doctor.

“There was a time when I was the only parent he could count on.”

Bill will also remind his ex-wife of her history with alcohol. It seems that he will recount the days when he had to step in and take on the role of the main parent when Katie could not look after her own son due to her alcoholism.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.