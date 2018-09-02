‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Tuesday August 28: Bill Vows To Fight For Will, Steffy & Liam Bond With Kelly

Steffy dishes out some motherly advice to Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 28 features Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) bonding with baby Kelly (Gabriel Sporman). Steffy tells Liam that he’s more than welcome to spend plenty of time with his daughter. Hope (Annika Noelle) arrives at Steffy’s and says that she had been trying to get hold of Liam. Liam then remembers that he had put his phone on “do not disturb.” Hope was worried that he would miss their appointment with the doctor.

Steffy dishes out some motherly advice to Hope and tells her that when the baby comes, people will be advising her on what to do. She says that only the parents know what is best for their baby. According to She Knows Soaps, they admire Kelly, and Steffy says that they are doing better for their children. Hope leaves for the ultrasound appointment and Liam remarks to Steffy that he hopes that his wife pitching up wasn’t too awkward. Steffy is still determined that their children won’t have to endure what they had to with their mothers. Liam says that he is proud of her.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) are still debating Will’s custody. Bill feels that Thorne should stay out of his and Katie’s business. He begins to shout and Katie warns him about being so loud. However, it’s too late and Will (Finnegan George) appears wanting to know what the commotion is about.

Bill tells Will that he’s not angry and explains why he missed their visit. Will is sad and tells his father that he never sees him anymore, wondering if he did anything wrong. Bill says that it was his fault and that he wants to change that. He invites Will to stay the night, but Will would prefer to stay at his mother’s house. When Bill suggests that he brings him back after dinner, Will is also hesitant according to Bold and the Beautiful recaps. Thorne uses the fact that Will seems hesitant to go with his father and says that he doesn’t want to go out for burgers.

When Will goes back upstairs, Bill is furious, because he believes that Katie only wants Will to spend time with him when she wants a rendezvous with Thorne. Katie reminds him that Will was stressed, while Thorne also defends his girlfriend by saying that she is only doing what is in Will’s best interest. Katie asks Thorne to leave before she reminds Bill of all the times she begged him to be a father to Will Bill says that sole custody isn’t a good solution for anybody and that he will fight harder for Will than he has fought for anything in his life.