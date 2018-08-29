Teresa Giudice Shares Bikini Photos With 17-Year-Old & 9-Year-Old Daughters

The 'RHONJ' star posed in a bikini with her youngest and oldest daughters.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is showing off her bikini body alongside her youngest and eldest daughters in a new snap she shared via Instagram this week. Giudice, who’s currently vacationing with her kids at The Cove Atlantis in the Bahamas, flaunted her toned figure as she posed with her girls in the crystal blue sea.

The snap showed the 46-year-old – who recently shocked fans by competing in a bodybuilding competition – posing in the middle of two of her kids in a skimpy and strappy multi-colored bikini, while her 17-year-old daughter Gia and her 9-year-old daughter Audriana posed in their own two pieces either side of her.

The reality star and author was sporting a rainbow string bikini in the picture as she showed off her seriously toned body, while Audriana wore cute pink swimwear as her big sister Gia opted for a blue, pink, and white striped ensemble.

The three Giduice’s were showing off their impressive tans in the snap, while Teresa captioned the sweet family photo by writing, “Fun in the Sun” with a sun emoji and the hashtags #bahamas, #mygirls and #makingmemories.

Teresa also shared a solo bikini shot with her 1.3 million followers on the social media site, giving fans a better look at her seriously toned body as she posed by a seahorse water fountain while paddling in the water at the vacation resort.

The second bikini photo posted to Instagram showed Giudice, who opted to accessorize her skimpy bikini look with oversized hoop earrings, posing sideways with her long hair down and straight as she smiled from ear to ear at the camera.

“Seahorses & sunshine!” Giudice, whose husband Joe Giudice is currently serving a 41-month sentence behind bars, captioned the upload.

Seahorses & sunshine!???? A post shared by Teresa Giudice ® (@teresagiudice) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

As Inquisitr previously reported, the latest bikini photos come amid much criticism of the reality star over the past few days.

The star was most recently called out for sharing a photo of her daughters all together in the Bahamas, which appeared to show her youngest daughter Audriana wearing makeup. Many left comments on Teresa’s family snap making it clear that they didn’t exactly approve of the little girl looking all made up as she hung out with her older sisters.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Shortly before that, Inquisitr shared that Teresa was slammed again across social media after she uploaded another bikini photo with her four daughters while enjoying some downtime at the Jersey Shore.

Giudice was called out by a number of her followers for sharing the snap of her kids all posing in their bikinis, though Teresa’s latest snaps prove that the RHONJ star doesn’t seem to be letting all the recent criticism get to her as she enjoys her vacation in the Bahamas with her family.