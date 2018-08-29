David Beckham And Sir Elton John Go On A Summer Holiday, Celebrate 25 Years Of Friendship

David and Victoria Beckham went on vacation with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, reported The Independent.

On Tuesday, the ex-soccer player posted a photo of himself and the singer on a boat on the French Riviera to celebrate 25 years of friendship. In the photo, which he shared with his 50 million Instagram followers, Beckham is sitting topless on a padded bench with his arm around Elton John. Beckham is wearing shades and a hat, and his tanned and toned body reveals numerous tattoos. The musician looks summery in a tropical shirt and gray shorts. He is also wearing colorful sneakers, retro shades, and several bracelets. The two friends look relaxed and happy together as they enjoy a sunny day at sea.

Beckham captioned the photo, “Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years.. Fun times with each other,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. The post had over a million likes after just 10 hours.

His fans made their love known, with comments like “This is awesomely ADORABLE!” and “This is easily the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

A few hours prior to Beckham’s post, Elton John also shared a photo of the summer getaway with his one million Instagram followers. In the photo, the legendary musician is pictured with both the Beckhams. The former soccer player is now fully clothed, dressed in a blue linen shirt and white pants. He is still wearing the sunglasses and hat but is completely barefoot. Victoria Beckham is leaning back against Elton John with her leg stretched out across her hubby’s. She is dressed in a white, summer dress and sunglasses while the singer maintains his look from the previous photo.

Elton John captioned the photo, “Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people” and tagged both the Beckhams. Fans left many comments, including “Some of my favorite people!” and “Fabulous picture enjoy your time together.”

The Beckhams were also seen with their four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, eating lunch with the music icon at a restaurant off the coast of Cannes on Tuesday. Elton’s husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5, were also there.

The Beckhams and Sir Elton have been friends for many years. The “Yellow Brick Road” singer was meant to perform at the couple’s wedding, but was unable to play after suffering a heart attack. He later performed at one of their children’s christenings and is godfather to the couple’s eldest two sons.