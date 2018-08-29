Iggy Azalea Flashes Underboob In Sexy Snap

Iggy Azalea makes sitting on a couch a sexy feat.

On Tuesday night, the rapper took to Instagram to post a series of three photos of her posing on a navy blue Louis Vuitton armchair sporting a colorful striped cropped top by Guess Jeans and baby pink high-rise shorts. In the third snap, the beauty is leaning back, resting her left arm on the back of the chair, causing her cute top to lift a little and exposing the under part of her boob. The shot is elegant yet sexy as heck.

“Why do you always look so perfect even when you’re just casually sitting on a couch. I need lessons,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Queen of sitting on a chair.”

In two of the three photos, Azalea has her characteristic stern look, but she does have a huge smile in one of them, which she attributes to her fangirling over a new Mira Darcy artwork. The colorful painting by the artist can be seen hanging on the wall behind the rapper in two of the shots.

The Fancy singer has recently opened up about the rumors that she is dating NBA star Jimmy Butler after pictures of the two chatting in Malibu got around and got everyone talking. She took to her Instagram story to address the rumors.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:04pm PDT

“Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on a date with?” She went on to call the situation both annoying and corny, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Then she explained, “The whole thing gives me crazy anxiety and makes me feel like I can’t have normal in passing conversations with people because everything ends up being some ‘story’ for the internet. It’s not healthy.”

Fans turned to her comment section to show their support and comment on how the rumors appear to have a stronger impact on her than on the athlete.

“I really do get where you’re coming from. These blogs will post a pic of a girl with a guy and automatically she’s dating/banging him to everyone. It’s not fair. Women deserve better than that. Society has failed women in that regard while the men get away unscathed,” one Instagram user wrote.

At this time, it appears the rapper is single, despite a recent self-made announcement that she was dating yet another NFL star, DeAndre Hopkins. She took the announcement back just hours after declaring the two were dating.