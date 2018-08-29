Gigi Hadid Flaunts Legs For Days In Tiny Shorts And High Heels

Gigi wore some tiny denim shorts during her photoshoot for 'Vogue Brazil,' and it's amazing.

Gigi Hadid posted a new photo on her Instagram page and it’s totally fabulous. She captioned it “@voguebrasil sept cover story,” and the most striking part of the picture is her incredibly long legs. She wore a white crewneck shirt with an oversized and fuzzy brown sweater, along with some super tiny denim shorts that are cut like a bikini bottom. The shorts are frayed in a couple of places. Gigi’s shoes are also amazing, they were inspired by traditional black Mary Janes, but updated to be glamorous heels. The ankle-length white crew socks gave the outfit a down-to-earth feel.

The model’s hair was also striking, she wore it half up and half down with a huge bumped bun on top. Her curls cascade down her face, and her makeup matched the autumn-colors of her outfit. Gigi’s fans also thought the photo was amazing, as people said “GOAAALLLLLSS,” and another said “aah man! This girl just gets it.”

But that’s not all. The photo is a series of two, as the second picture is a sweet close-up of Gigi’s face. Her hairstyle looks like the same as in the first photo, but this time she wore a plaid coat that’s peeking through her long hair. An accentuated cat eye and minimal blush gave her a sophisticated look.

She also shared a photo of the actual cover of Vogue Brazil, and this time the model is wearing a different outfit. Her makeup and hair are the same as the other photos, but this time, she’s wearing a very edgy shirt that’s made up of thin translucent yellow strips. There’s also a high neckline, and some sheer black strips flowing behind her.

“So happy to be back on the cover of @voguebrasil for the #SeptemberIssue!!!” Gigi said.

It’s a great accomplishment to be featured on the magazine front cover, and it’s obvious that Gigi can hardly contain her excitement. She posted a series of two more black-and-white photos. One of the pictures is a close-up portrait of her face with her hair down in large curls. The other photo shows her wearing what looks like a denim outfit with a jacket.

Gigi was on the cover of Vogue Brazil in 2015, according to Fashion Gone Rogue. That time, she was featured in the July issue, so her outfit and look exuded summer vibes. Hadid had blonde hair which she wore down, with giant circular earrings and a tan top.