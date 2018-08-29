Netflix’s Newest Offering “Historia De Un Crimen” Looks At Notorious Controversial Crimes

The first season of this new crime anthology will delve into the case of Mexican politician, Luis Donaldo Colosio

Netflix is bringing a new anthology series to its line up called Historia De Un Crimen. This series aims to explore some of the most notorious and controversial crimes that shook the world.

According to Broadway World, the new scripted crime anthology series will tackle the sorts of crimes that have “rocked countries for decades” or have “generated social turmoil and triggered charges of corruption and a search for justice.”

In a statement released by Netflix, Erik Barmack, the Vice President of International Originals at Netflix, had this to say about Historia De Un Crimen.

“We are thrilled to continue exploring new formats, investing in international talent and partnering with the best storytellers around the world to create content that travels and resonates globally.”

In addition, Barmack was glad that Netflix could add another crime series to an already popular genre.

“Crime is a very popular genre across the globe, and we’re excited to bring Netflix members everywhere this new take on anthology series with an international twist,” he said.

Unlike some crime series, which tells different stories from episode to episode, Historia De Un Crimen will cover one controversial story per season.

According to the press release, the first season of Historia De Un Crimen will be subtitled Historia De Un Crimen: Colosio and will delve into the case of Luis Donaldo Colosio. This Mexican politician and presidential candidate was “assassinated at a campaign rally in Tijuana during the Mexican presidential campaign of 1994.”

Historia De Un Crimen: Colosio will be produced by Dynamo for Netflix. The new series will star Jorge A. Jiménez (Narcos, Machete Kills, Hermoso Silencio), Ilse Salas (Cantinflas, Sr Avila), Alberto Guerra (Ingobernable, El Senor de los Cielos), Gustavo Sánchez Parra (Amores Perros, Man on Fire), Martin Altomaro (Mita y Mita, Rudo y Cursi), Lisa Owen (El Senor de los Cielos, Los Insolitos Peces Gato) and Ari Brickman (Sense8, Instructions not Included). Rodrigo Santos is listed as head writer, with Andres Calderon and Juan Uruchurtu, producing the series. Colosio will also be directed by Hiromi Kamata and Natalia Beristain.

According to Netflix, Season 1 of Historia De Un Crimen is set to begin production this week in Mexico City. As yet, there is no specific release date, although Netflix plans to air the eight-episode series exclusively in 2019.

It is unclear yet which other shocking cases Historia De Un Crimen plans to cover in the upcoming seasons of their new crime anthology.