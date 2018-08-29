Brody Jenner’s Wife Is Happy To Be ‘Home,’ Shares Another Wedding Photo From June Nuptials

The couple got married off the coast of Indonesia.

It looks like love is still swirling in the air for newlyweds Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter. The pair exchanged vows in June, 2018, and two months later, Carter is still happy to come home to her husband.

The social media influencer took to Instagram to post a throwback wedding photo from their ocean view wedding held at a resort off the coast of Bali, Indonesia.

According to People, Jenner and Carter crossed paths at a party in 2013, and sparks flew immediately. The couple dated for almost three years before Jenner popped the big question in 2016 while on vacation together in Indonesia, where they later said “I do” in front of 50 guests.

After the wedding, the 34-year-old former The Hills heartthrob opened up to the magazine about how he’s been adjusting to life as a married man.

“It feels awesome,” Jenner said. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already! I am the luckiest man on earth to have Kaitlynn by my side.”

And it looks like the feeling is mutual for the 29-year-old fashionista. Along with her sweet throwback Instagram post, Carter added the caption, “…back at home and back with this guy #jennerisland,” with a red heart emoji.

The photo shows Carter in a beautiful, yet simple white wedding dress walking hand-in-hand with her groom, who’s wearing a tan suit, while strolling on the beach.

What should have been a totally joyous occasion was slightly tainted as Jenner expressed disappointment at the fact some members of his immediate family were not present to witness his nuptials. As previously reported by Inquisitr, no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended the destination wedding.

“It was a big disappointment. Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year,” Jenner said, talking about his father, Caitlyn Jenner.

As for Jenner’s half-siblings, Kendall and Kylie, he said the girls gave no indication whether or not they’d be attending.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he told People. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back.”

Caitlyn reportedly planned to make up for her absence by throwing the couple a huge party when they returned to Los Angeles.

But despite the drama surrounding the event, the lovebirds seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed their wedding ceremony and reception.

Carter described the reception, which included fireworks and an all night dance party, as “the most dreamy, incredible night ever.”