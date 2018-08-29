‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami And Hope Face Off, Sonny Gives Adrienne Good News

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some very interesting interactions in Salem during the mid-week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) come face-to-face with the last person she wants to see at the moment, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

As many viewers will remember, the last time that Sami was in Salem, she and Hope’s then-boyfriend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), had a one night stand. Hope and Rafe had just had a terrible fight, and Sami was upset about the situation with her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). So, the couple, who used to be married, comforted each other and ended up in bed together.

Although they both promised not to speak about the one night stand, Days of Our Lives fans soon watched as many Salem citizens began to find out the shocking secret. Of course, the news was made public to everyone, including Hope, on the day of her wedding to Rafe. She was furious, and left her husband at the celebration and headed to Hong Kong to spend time with her son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), and his wife, Belle (Martha Madison).

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be overwhelmed by the thought of losing the love of his life, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), on what was meant to be their wedding day. Days of Our Lives fans watched last week as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) handed Sami a gun and told her to shoot John, promising her that she would take her to EJ DiMera if she put a bullet in her step-father.

In the latest #DAYS, John is horrified when he realizes Marlena has been shot!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/GyoQJfZiOE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 28, 2018

Later, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) grabbed Sami in hopes of making her decision easy, and not setting off the gun. However, the weapon fired anyway, and hit Marlena. She is now headed to surgery and fighting for her life as John prays for her recovery.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen will give Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) a deadly ultimatum. Brady will be forced to do what Kristen wants if he wants to save girlfriend Eve Donovan’s (Kassie DePaiva) life.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) share some great news with his mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Freddie will tell his mom that Will has regained all of his memories, and that he is hopeful that they will reunite in the near future.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.