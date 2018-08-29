‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Theory: Could The New Antagonist And Daniel Salazar Know Each Other?

A new 'Fear the Walking Dead' theory predicts the new antagonist knows Daniel Salazar.

Episode 11 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 saw the introduction of a new antagonist. While not named yet, already she is on the trail of Morgan’s new group as they head for Texas. But, could this new villain somehow be connected to a past Fear character? This new theory says so.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “The Code”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the last episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan (Lennie James) was meeting new people as he tried to work out where he was headed and where he truly belonged. Along the way, unbeknownst to him, he came under the radar of Fear‘s newest antagonist, played by Tonya Pinkins. While little is known about this character, as a previous Inquisitr article points out, fans will get to learn more about her when the series returns with Episode 12 next Sunday.

In the meantime, viewers can try to guess who this new villain is and how her character will affect the main group moving forward in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. As a result, there is a new theory about who this woman really is.

And, according to the Hollywood Reporter, this woman might actually know a long-lost character from Fear the Walking Dead: Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades).

While this seems like a strange connection to make at first, there is actually some validity to the theory.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

As the Hollywood Reporter points out, Fear‘s co-showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, revealed in an interview that the new antagonist will know more about the other characters in Fear the Walking Dead than is to be expected from an outsider.

“This antagonist — I don’t want to give away too much about who this person is — may know a lot more about our characters or have insight into who they are and what they’re going through in ways that our characters don’t even have,” Chambliss told THR.

It is this statement that has led to the theory that Daniel Salazar might somehow be connected to Pinkins’ new character. After all, Daniel knows a lot about some of the main characters in Fear the Walking Dead. If he has met up with this new character played by Pinkins, it is possible that he has told her about the people he has met on the road. While Daniel never met Morgan, if Daniel was listening in on the conversations being had over the walkie-talkies between Morgan and the new group he met in Episode 11, it might be possible Daniel has made the connection between Morgan and the group he left behind in Texas. And, as THR points out, AMC has previously confirmed that Daniel will turn up again in the Fear universe, so this could be a point where this could occur.

However, this doesn’t help to explain why Daniel might be working with this woman and against Morgan’s group. So, fans will just have to wait until Sunday’s episode to find out for sure.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12 (titled “Weak”) of Season 4 on September 2.