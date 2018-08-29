Updated Card For ‘All In’ Pay-Per-View This Weekend – 10 Huge Matches Confirmed

One of the biggest wrestling events of the year is this weekend, and the card looks incredible.

After months and months of planning, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are finally coming upon the big day for All In in Chicago. The wrestling event fully organized by the former WWE superstar known as Stardust and his friends is something that will definitely go down in history. As the pay-per-view’s date of Sept. 1, 2018, inches ever closer, it is obvious that the card is full of great matches to make it as historic as possible.

All In is being billed as the largest independent wrestling event of all time, and it is really hard to say they’re wrong. If this goes off without a hitch, it could very well end up bringing about more from Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

The event is bringing forth some of the biggest stars on the independent scene, in Ring of Honor, some currently signed by Impact Wrestling, and even former WWE title holders. As of late on Tuesday night, there are 10 confirmed matches on the card with one or two others possibly being added before the week is out.

Even though this is an independent show, there are a number of big titles on the line from different promotions. It’s going to be one for the ages, and all wrestling fans will be able to enjoy it.

As reported by PW Insider, the card is headlined by Cody Rhodes taking on Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship. This could have easily been the main event of the evening, but it isn’t going to be. No, that distinct honor will belong to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio and five others in a big six-man tag match.

In that match, Mysterio will team with Bandido and Rey Fenix to take on The Golden Elite which is a combination of Kota Ibushi and the Young Bucks. Honestly, this is a match that could main event any PPV for any promotion around the world and people would love it.

Here is the card for All In:

NWA Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody

IWGP Champion Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

ROH Championship: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of Over Budget battle royale

The Golden Elite vs. Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Joey Janela vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell of Arrow

Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Those eight matches will be on the main card for All In which will be available on pay-per-view, Fite.TV, and Ring of Honor’s Honor Club. The first hour will be available for free to all viewers who have WGN America. All In – Zero Hour which begins at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The two matches on Zero Hour will be:

The Briscoes vs. Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

15-Person (Or More) Over Budget Battle Royale – Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, Brandon Cutler, and ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez.

No-one can say that Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks aren’t giving this pay-per-view event every single thing they have in them. All In has an incredible card and it has shaped up to be a great show that will be entertaining for every wrestling fan out there. With 10 matches and some of the greatest superstars in the world, this event is going to be one that could lead to a second one or even attention from big promotions like WWE.