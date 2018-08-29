‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Spoilers: Evan Peters To Reprise ‘Murder House’ Character, Tate Langdon

American Horror Story fans are going to see Evan Peters pull double duty for Season 8.

According to an August 28 report by Entertainment Weekly, Evan Peters will be playing a brand new character for American Horror Story: Apocalypse. However, he’ll also be reprising the fan favorite role of Tate Langdon for the Murder House/Coven crossover season.

Season 8 is turning out to be a real Harmon/Langdon family reunion. Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott will be returning to play their Season 1 roles of Ben and Vivienne Harmon. Meanwhile, Taissa Farminga will also be playing two roles as she’ll reprise her Coven character, Zoe Benson, as well as her Murder House role of Violet Harmon.

In addition, Evan Peters will step back into the deranged shoes of Tate Langdon. As many American Horror Story fans will remember, Tate was a disturbed teenager who was killed by police after he shot and killed several students at his high school in the 1990s.

Tate fell in love with Violet during Murder House, but also raped her mother, Vivienne, which resulted in a pregnancy. Tate and Vivienne’s child, Michael Langdon, has been revealed to be the Antichrist, and will be the main focus of Season 8’s Apocalypse.

Tate. Happy to be home. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 28, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

It was the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, who announced the news that Peters would be reprising the role of Tate during Season 8. Murphy announced the big news via Instagram, and fans were couldn’t have been happier about the update.

Variety reports that it will be interesting to see how Murder House and Coven will come together. Season 1 ended with the Harmon family dead and living as spirits inside the haunted home, while Coven concluded when the witch school opened to the public. It’s currently unclear how the seasons will come together, and how they’ll relate to the Antichrist or the apocalypse theme.

However, American Horror Story viewers should get used to the idea of seeing Sarah Paulson. The beloved actress will not only be reprising the characters of Billie Dean Howard from Season 1, and Cordellia Foxx from Season 3, she will also be playing a brand new character named Venable for Apocalypse.

Venable has already been revealed in a new American Horror Story promo, where she is saying, “Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining. This is your chance to survive. We’ll find you soon.”

The promo shared a link, which leads to a site that simply reads, “Time has run out,” and includes the American Horror Story: Apocalypse logo.