Sophia Barney, Daughter Of ‘Real Housewives Of The OC’ Star Tamra Judge, Releases New Song

Reality star Tamra Judge's daughter not only started the 8th grade this week, she also released her first single, 'Skechers,' on Soundcloud.

The children of the stars of the various Real Housewives franchises have gone on to reach incredible heights of fame on their own. The three children of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid are likely the most well known. Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid have all become super models. Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, the daughters of another Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, have also gone on to become successful models. Perhaps the next Real Housewives offspring to achieve fame will be Sophia Barney, the daughter of Tamra Judge from the Real Housewives of the OC, who just released her first single.

The single, called “Skechers,” was released on Soundcloud and is described as, “a sort of mid-tempo, funky Lana Del Ray vibe going on, and, yes, it is definitely about sneakers, among other topics,” said Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

Proud mom Judge shared a screenshot of an article written about the release of her daughter’s song to Instagram. Supportive of her daughter’s interests, Judge even playfully asked her fans if they had recommendations of vocal teachers who might be interested in working with Sophia. She, along with the article, highlight how talented Sophia is at the age of 14.

Judge’s relationship with daughter Sophia is often under scrutiny due to the publicly acknowledged rift she has had with her older daughter, Sydney. They have been estranged since Judge’s divorce from her previous husband (and father of Sydney, Sophia, and a son, Spencer), Simon Barney. Sydney took her father’s side in the divorce and had refused to communicate with Judge for several years.

After a brief reconciliation just over a year ago, Sydney ended up publicly slamming her mother once more on social media. People detailed much of Sydney’s Facebook diatribe.

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely),” Sydney wrote, “She constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me…. The ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

Sophia and Judge’s relationship, however, remains strong and supportive. Check out Sophia’s single below.