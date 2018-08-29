Menzies is replacing Matt Smith.

One character at a time, Netflix is sharing stills of the new cast members of The Crown playing the established roles created by the actors of Seasons 1 and 2. Now, Netflix has finally unveiled the first photos of Tobias Menzies playing Prince Philip in his middle years.

Page Six says that the third season’s Prince Philip is a father of four, who is settled into his life and position. While Matt Smith played the prince as a young carefree man who spent the bulk of time with his friends (and possibly other women), Tobias Menzies plays the prince as a more wizened and perhaps more serious man.

The caption under the photo of Menzies as Prince Philip has a single word, and that is “ambition.”

But while fans will miss the youthful Matt Smith, the actor himself says that Menzies is some smart casting, says Town & Country.

“[Menzies] is a good bit of casting. I pass it on with a smile and a good luck. I’d rather be doing two years on something than seven…It’s all about Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies now.”

Smith says that while he was sad to go, he and Claire Foy knew in advance that it would be two seasons total.

Fans have been desperate for a photo of Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, and the actor spoke out last month and promised that one would be delivered soon.

“Thanks for all the messages hoping for a first image of me as Philip, fear not, it’s coming. We just wanna get just the right image, one that will whet your appetites, watch this space.”

Even Suzanne Mackie, executive producer of The Crown, says that while she and the production staff are excited about all of the new blood in the cast, she still is a bit sad about the turnover.

“It was very sad to say goodbye to the season one and two cast; they were brilliant and we’d all become friends. But I don’t think any other show has recast its characters between seasons, so there is something both nerve-wracking and exhilarating too.”

Fans have yet to get a peek at the new Princess Anne, who is played by Erin Doherty from Call the Midwife, says Town & Country. The last time fans of The Crown saw the character of Princess Anne, she was a little girl, but in Season 3, she is a young woman, so fans are eager to get a look.