WWE ‘SmackDown’ Results: Paige Books Another ‘Hell In A Cell’ Match, Second Triple Threat Tag Match Revealed

Another rivalry will be settled inside of a hell in a cell.

The Scotiabank Arena hosted SmackDown Live this week in Toronto, Canada. Just like they were on Raw, the Scotiabank crowd was fired up for SmackDown Live. WWE Hell in a Cell is just over two weeks away, and another hell in a cell match was booked Tuesday night.

Thus far, there are five matches booked for Hell in a Cell; in a SummerSlam rematch, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe; in a mixed tag team contest, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will square off against The Miz and Maryse; in another SummerSlam rematch, Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against former champion Alexa Bliss; Braun Strowman will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a hell in a cell match; and Jeff Hardy will face his rival, Randy Orton.

Just weeks ago, “The Viper” turned heel and attacked Jeff Hardy. The following week, Orton once again viciously attacked “The Charismatic Enigma,” and he nearly tore Jeff’s ear clean off. Last week on SmackDown Live, Orton and Hardy battled to a no contest, and Hardy put “The Viper” through a table with a Swanton bomb off of the stage equipment. This week was much tamer, but the two still had a confrontation. Jeff Hardy challenged Randy Orton to a hell in a cell match at the WWE pay-per-view. “The Viper” didn’t answer that challenge on SmackDown, as he just left the ramp to go backstage.

"I'm not finished working on you yet… I need to leave you a heap of broken bones in the middle of that ring!" – @RandyOrton to @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SDLive pic.twitter.com/b1czzmR2EA — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2018

However, SmackDown general manager Paige made the match official, as WWE.com reported.

“Hardy followed up on his jaw-dropping assault the next week by challenging Orton to a Hell in a Cell Match, and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige made the bout official. “Will Hardy finish what Orton started when the two step inside the unforgiving structure that is Hell in a Cell, or will The Viper strike yet again and take down the first of many heroes to come? Find out when the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Sept. 16!”

As the Inquisitr reported, Paige booked a triple threat tag team tournament to determine the No. 1 contenders for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. On Tuesday’s show, The Bar defeated The Colons and Gallows and Anderson to advance in the tournament. Next Tuesday, Rusev and Aiden English will face Sanity and The Usos in a triple threat bout.

The winner of next week’s triple threat match will face The Bar, and the winner of that contest will go on to Hell in a Cell to challenge The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.