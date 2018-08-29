‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Ashley Petta And Anthony D’Amico Announce That They’re Expecting

Baby makes three for reality TV couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico.

The pair first met each other on Married At First Sight after they were paired by experts in Season 5 of the show. Since their season of the show has been off the air, the couple have been keeping fans up to date on their personal lives on social media. And as fans of the hit reality show know, Ashley had babies on the brain from the very get-go.

Today, both Ashley and Anthony shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together. On Petta’s Instagram account, she and D’Amico are both seen with huge smiles on their faces as they hold up a photo of the ultrasound. Along with the sweet image is an equally as sweet caption with the exciting news.

“We’re pregnant! I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone. We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” Petta wrote. “We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We cant wait for this next journey in our lives to begin! @sriandjana thank you for the beautiful photos! They turned out great even with a little a rain!”

So far, the image has earned Petta a ton of attention with over 46,000 likes in addition to 4,000-plus comments in just a few hours of posting. Of course, most fans were quick to chime in and wish the couple the best with the upcoming member of the family.

“Omgness congrats I watched yalls season of Married of First Sight and I was hoping y’all would stay together and have a family.”

“Sooooo excited for you both!!! One of my fav couples,” another gushed.

“Omg!!! Congrats! I know that was something you made clear that you wanted,” one more wrote.

Anthony also shared a photo from the couple’s shoot. In the shot, Anthony’s back faces the camera as he gives his wife a kiss on the cheek. Petta wears a big smile on her face as she holds up a bunch of images of ultrasounds and its easy to see that the pair are overcome with joy. Like his wife, Anthony’s post also earned him a lot of attention from his 80,000-plus followers with over 30,000 likes as well as 1,300 comments.

The couple did not release the gender or the due date, but they did hashtag the image “newyearbaby.”