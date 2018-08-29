New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Trailer Shows A Possible Leadership Clash Between Maggie And Rick

As Season 9 approaches, fans need to be prepared for a leadership clash

Fans suspected there could be a leadership clash between Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after Rick chose to save Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) life rather than kill him, as Maggie wanted to do, in the Season 8 finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Now, as AMC releases a new trailer for the Season 9 premiere, it seems that hunch was right.

In the Season 8 finale episode of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes chooses to save Negan’s life, opting to keep him in captivity rather than killing him outright. For Maggie, who lost her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), as a direct result of Negan, this was not an acceptable decision. As a result of this, she gathered quietly, behind the scenes, and the beginnings of a possible coup were seen between Maggie, Jesus (Tom Payne), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Now, AMC has released a new trailer for Season 9 of The Walking Dead and further speculation has arisen over this play for power from Maggie according to Game Spot.

“You told me that you’d be the one following me, but you didn’t,” Maggie says to Rick in the Season 9 trailer.

As images from Season 9 of The Walking Dead flash by, Maggie is then heard say, “That changes now,” indicating that there could be a shift in leadership in the upcoming season.

In the Season 8 finale, Daryl was seen siding with Maggie’s stance against Rick. In the new Season 9 trailer, he is now talking to Rick about their friendship.

“Back in the beginning, you could do anything,” Daryl says.

“But, it’s not like that anymore,” Rick replies.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Carol, on the other hand, appears to be more forthright. While it is unclear whether she is also talking to Rick about leadership, she does insist to Rick that he “ends it before it begins.”

Although, considering this statement is followed by an image of Carol having a knife held to her throat by what appears to be a new character, it is possible she is actually talking about the arrival of the new group called the Whisperers which will threaten Rick’s group and not a statement about any leadership issues between Rick and Maggie.

Of course, fans of The Walking Dead will just have to wait a little longer until the Season 9 premiere to find out what will happen next.

In the meantime, you can view the latest trailer for Season 9 below.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.