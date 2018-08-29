Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs, Killer Curves In New Workout Video

Kim Kardashian is showing off her killer curves yet again. This week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post some videos of herself wearing her workout gear for her early morning exercise.

According to an August 28 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian posted some clips of herself wearing an all black ensemble, which includes a black sports bra, black leggings, and gray Yeezy sneakers. The mother-of-three showcased her sculpted abs, and cleavage as she lifted weights.

Kim went for a makeup free look and wore her long, waist length, dark locks straight, with black lifting gloves on her hands as she sweated through the her morning workout. Kardashian also worked out her famous backside as she did squats in one of the videos.

Kim Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantra, was also seen in the videos as she wore leggings and a tube top as she assisted her famous client during their gym session.

Previously, Kim Kardashian spoke out about her workout routine, revealing in a sit down interview with E! News that she works out for over an hour every day of the week. She also claims that she has changed her eating habits, which resulted in a 20 pound weight loss, and her new toned body.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim Kardashian dished.

My fave beach pose A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources previously told Hollywood Life that Kim never misses a workout, and that she makes it one of her top priorities to make it to the gym despite how she is feeling that day.

Meanwhile, she is said to also be extremely proud of what she has accomplished with her body in the past year. The insider reveals that Kardashian is happy with her weight at the moment, and that she doesn’t want to lose any more, but that she isn’t done working on her physique at this time.

Fans can watch more of Kim Kardashian’s transition during Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.