Mariah Carey Channels ’90s Mariah In Super Skinny Vacation Photo

The singing superstar looks half her age in her latest social media snap.

Mariah Carey seems to be aging backwards. The 48-year-old “Butterfly” singer posted an Instagram photo from the final day of her recent vacation, and it’s clear that the time off has served her well.

Carey posted a photo of herself wearing a long sparkly black cover-up which teases a one-piece, black swimsuit underneath. The Grammy-winning superstar, who captioned the pic, “Last day of the vacay,” is wearing her hair in long, loose waves. Carey looks happy and carefree in the pic, but even more apparent, she looks half her age.

Fans of the singer took to the comments section to remark on Mariah’s ageless look.

“Gorgeous queen looking younger than these new girls half your age,” one Instagram follower commented.

Several fans noted that Mariah looks the same as she did back in the early 1990s when she first broke out as a superstar in the music industry with hits like “Vision of Love,” Love Takes Time,” and “Someday.”

“Tell me she not giving 90’s Mariah vibes!!! She a whole LEGEND!” a fan wrote, with another adding, “Still obsessed- 90’s Mariah and I’m living for it.”

Several other fans and followers noted Mariah’s weight loss, with one calling her, “Skinny chanteuse” and saying she is “body goals,” and another writing, “Skinny legend.”

You can see Mariah Carey’s most recent vacation photo below.

Last day of the vacay ???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 28, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT

While Mariah Carey didn’t tag the location of the photo, the superstar singer has been vacationing for a few weeks with her 35-year-old boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 7-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Last week, Carey shared a string of vacation photos which showed her lounging on a yacht with her boyfriend and kids. According to People, Carey posted several photos of her lavish boat excursion which had her posing in a black and pink wetsuit that really showed off her recent weight loss.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mariah Carey recently shed a whopping 40 pounds after removing processed food and sugar from her diet and eating more veggies and lean meats. Carey has also reportedly developed a mindful approach to eating, and while she’s never been a gym rat, the “We Belong Together” singer has incorporated daily walks, swimming, and water aerobics into her routine.

Even though the vacation is over, Mariah Carey definitely seems to be living her best life as she enjoys her healthy new lifestyle.