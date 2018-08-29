WWE ‘SmackDown’ Results: Hall Of Famer Returns, The Bar Vs. The Colons Vs. Anderson And Gallows

WWE SmackDown Live comes to us this week from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Last Tuesday, The New Day beat The Bludgeon Brothers in a street fight to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Erick Rowan received a torn bicep during The Bludgeon Brothers’ match against The New Day at SummerSlam, but he was able to wrestle one more time, alongside Harper, to put The New Day over on SmackDown. The New Day are now five-time WWE Tag Team champions, and they opened this week’s show like only they could.

Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston made their way down to the ring with a Stanley-Cup-like trophy that, of course, was filled with pancakes. After littering the crowd with pancakes, the trio were ecstatic to announce that they now belong to the Five-Timers Club, and a WWE Hall of Famer returned to SmackDown to congratulate The New Day: King Booker. It’s been a while since Booker T has been on SmackDown, and it’s been even longer since the WWE Universe has seen King Booker, and the live audience in Toronto erupted when King Booker’s music hit.

WWE.com recalls the action.

“The WWE Hall of Famer proceeded to knight The New Day members into the Five-Timers Club, and after some scuttlebutt about Big E not getting a cool enough regal name, the four celebrated together with a ceremonial ‘SUCKA’ chant and a quartet of Spinaroonies before The New Day took their place at their special announce table. From there, they prepared to commentate over the first of two Triple Threat Matches to determine who they would defend their titles against at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Oh, and the first of those contests? Yeah, it would be next.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Paige announced on Twitter that there would be a triple threat tag team tournament to determine the No. 1 contenders to face The New Day at Hell in a Cell for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. On this week’s show, the first triple threat match took place: The Bar vs. The Colons vs. Gallows and Anderson.

The crowd was really into this one, and they absolutely erupted when The Bar made their way to the ring. As expected, this was a fast-paced match with some impressive high spots. All three teams were cheered on throughout the match, and they mainly all worked as faces, though it was clear that The Bar were the most popular. For the finish, Primo and Epico delivered a double backstabber on Gallows, and Cesaro made the blind-tag to sneak in the pinfall and secure the victory.

The Bar made a triumphant return on WWE SmackDown Live, and they are one step closer to challenging their old rivals, The New Day, at Hell in a Cell for the Tag Team championship.