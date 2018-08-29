Kate Middleton Will Continue To Receive An Inheritance From Princess Diana Well Into The Future

Some of the inheritance is due to Diana's wishes regarding her belongings, and some are a matter of tradition.

When Princess Diana passed away in 1997, she was reportedly worth roughly $31.5 million that included jewelry, stocks, cash, clothing, investments, and more. Although, as previously reported by Inquisitr, the royal’s family did not completely honor her wishes as laid out in her will, her sons William and Harry both inherited large sums, some of which will be passed onto their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. As the wife of Prince Charles’ eldest son, Kate is entitled to some things that Meghan is not.

The most talked about item that Kate Middleton inherited that once belonged to Princess Diana is her 12-carat sapphire ring. In honor of his mother Prince William gave Kate the ring when he proposed to her. It’s a move that not only reflects William’s love for his mother but also is exactly the kind of thing Diana hoped her sons would do with her jewelry. In a letter about what she wanted to be done with her belongings upon her death, she wrote, “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion.” When Charles purchased the 12-carat sapphire ring for Diana many years ago, he paid $37,000 for the ring. Today, it’s estimated to be worth about $500,000 according to Cheat Sheet.

Following his mother’s wishes, Prince William has passed some of her other jewelry on to Kate. She is now in possession of the Lover’s Knot tiara she received from Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift as well a pair of sapphire earrings and a pearl necklace once owned by Diana. Of course, it’s very possible that Middleton has been gifted with other pieces of jewelry from Diana’s collection, these are the only items that have been confirmed.

Kate also shares money that Princess Diana put in a Discretionary Fund for her sons and their future wives and families as well as some charities. She will also benefit from money William and Harry will both receive upon their 30th birthdays.

The biggest thing Kate Middleton will inherit from Princess Diana, however, is her future title. When the queen dies and Charles becomes king, the title Prince of Wales will be passed to Prince William, making Kate the Princess of Wales, just as Diana once was. It’s a title that Camilla Park-Bowles could currently use if she wished, but she decided against it because it’s a title closely associated with Diana.