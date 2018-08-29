Police in Texas Are Searching For Woman Wearing Wrist Restraints, Ringing Doorbells In The Middle Of The Night

The mysterious woman was wearing what appeared to be broken wrist restraints and knocked on several doors, disappearing each time before homeowners could assist.

Police in Texas are looking for a mysterious nighttime caller after she rang a doorbell in the middle of the night. She was barefoot and wearing a T-shirt at the time. Most disturbing, though, is the fact that she appeared to also be wearing broken wrist restraints, leading authorities to wonder if she has managed to escape from a dangerous situation.

Footage of the incident was captured via the homeowners’ surveillance camera. However, when the homeowner went to assist, the woman had disappeared. According to BBC News, once the homeowner viewed the video footage, they called the police. Once the Montgomery police were involved, they deemed the incident as “suspicious” and have taken measures to find out who the mysterious woman is and whether there should be any concerns for her safety.

The woman appeared on the doorstep of the home in the community of Sunrise Ranch, which is 60 miles (96km) north of Houston, according to BBC News. The doorbell was rung at 3:20 a.m. local time and, according to a neighbor, the woman also rang the doorbells of several other homes in the area. In each instance, none of the other residents managed to catch up with the woman before she disappeared.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted the surveillance footage and asked people to share it in an effort to locate the woman.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious incident that occurred in Montgomery, Texas,” the caption for the video reads.

“Please share this post so it can be monitored by law enforcement. If you have any information regarding this or if you know the woman or if you are the woman in the pictures please contact us.”

The video was posted by Lieutenant Scott Spencer from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement released by the Sheriff’s Office says that there has been no link between this woman and anyone on their missing person reports.

“Deputies and Detectives are reviewing these flyers for any similarities, but as of now none are believed to be the woman in the video,” the statement said.

Since the incident, police have gone house to house in an effort to find out more information about the mystery woman. However, this has yet to yield any significant results.

As for what you should do if this situation arises, Inside Edition, after talking to a security expert, suggests that you should always take a cell phone with you when answering the door in the middle of the night. You can use it to assess the situation as well as recording what is happening. In addition, if you suspect the person is in danger, call 911 (or your equivalent emergency number) and tell the person to move around to the back of your house or hide, rather than opening the door to them and possibly risking yourself being attacked. Most importantly, try to assess the situation as it unfolds rather than immediately opening the door.