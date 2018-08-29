Lady Gaga Posts Nude Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Pop music icon Lady Gaga showed off her svelte figure on Instagram. According to Hollywood Life, the 32-year-old singer shared the photos with her 30 million followers. In one of the photos, the singer stands bent over pulling on a pair of nylons. Her tattoos are showing and her breasts are blurred out. In another, she wears sultry eyeliner and her hair is reminiscent of Dolly Parton.

The photos were taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, and are some of the most risque photos that the “A Million Reasons” singer has taken. The singer owns the camera, and many of Gaga’s fans, who Gaga affectionately calls her “Little Monsters,” are wondering what their Mother Monster is up to.

There is speculation that the photos are in support of her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which was announced on August 7. The set of shows, which will take place at the Park MGM, begins on December 28 and will run through autumn, 2019. The shows are called Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. Enigma will see the singer performing a number of her classic hits. Jazz & Piano will feature a more stripped down version of fan favorites and songs from the Great American Songbook.

Tickets for the event went on sale on August 13, and start at $77.90. For fans looking to meet Mother Monster, there will also be a VIP and meet and greet packages as well.

“I can’t wait to share ‘Enigma’ with all of my fans and with Las Vegas,” said Lady Gaga, according to Rolling Stone. “We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love, and music.”

Lady Gaga will be the latest music icon to do a residency in Las Vegas. Other popular artists who have called Las Vegas their musical home for a time include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Brittany Spears, and Gwen Stefani. Mariah Carey, who has also posted several photos showing off her trim figure recently, is currently performing at Ceasar’s Palace. Nineties heartthrobs the Backstreet Boys are also performing in Las Vegas this year, with a residency at Planet Hollywood. Their Larger Than Life Tour, which will run through 2019, has been a lucrative one. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, their residency has produced over $23 million.