New Donald Trump Impeachment Poll: More Than 4 In 10 Americans Wants To Begin Process Of Removal From Office

A new poll shows that after his former lawyer implicated him in two federal crimes, 44 percent of Americans now want to see Donald Trump impeached.

After his ex-lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen gave sworn testimony implicating Donald Trump in two federal crimes last week, as Inquisitr reported, Washington insiders and commentators began raising the possibility that Trump would be impeached. Impeachment is a process that could end with Trump’s removal from office if two-thirds of the U.S. Senate voted to do so, History explains.

But Democratic leaders appeared reluctant to take up the possibility of impeaching Trump. Before the process reached the Senate, a majority of House members would need to vote in favor of articles of impeachment against Trump — and Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi has said that impeaching Trump is “not a priority” and “off the table” for House Democrats, according to Newsweek.

But a new poll by the political site Axios with the research firm Survey Monkey shows that support among the public to impeach Trump is surging — with more than four of every 10 Americans now saying that the House should immediately begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, in light of Cohen’s sworn allegations.

In addition, according to The Hill, the poll shows not only that 44 percent of Americans want the impeachment of Trump to get underway now, 64 percent say that they believe the under-oath statements by Cohen, which were part of his own guilty pleas to eight federal counts last week.

The survey, however, showed a gaping divide among some ethnic groups on the Trump impeachment question. Among African-American women — a group which voted overwhelmingly, 94 percent to 4 percent, for Hillary Clinton, per CNN — 73 percent want impeachment to start now. But among “suburban” white women, only 42 percent want impeachment proceedings to get underway.

But 66 percent of suburban white women believe that Cohen is telling the truth about Trump’s involvement in six-figure “hush money” payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal — payments that criminally violated federal election laws, and were made “for the principal purpose of influencing the election,” Cohen told a judge under oath on August 21.

Among African-American women, 77 percent believe Cohen. At the same time, the poll yielded the unsurprising result that Democrats are more enthusiastic about impeaching Trump than Republicans, by a huge margin. Among Democrats, 93 percent say to impeach Trump now, but a mere 8 percent of Republicans feel the same way. Thirty-eight percent of Republicans say that they believe Cohen’s sworn statements, that Trump ordered him to make the illegal payments to Daniels and McDougal, who each say that they had sexual relationships with Trump, as Inquisitr has reported.