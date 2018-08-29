Safaree Samuels’ Penis Will Be Turned Into Sex Toy After Nudes Leak

The rapper is hoping to make a name for himself.

Despite having a fairly successful rap career of his own, Safaree Samuels has become best known for his romantic link to rap superstar Nicki Minaj. The two dated on and off for over a decade before finally calling it quits in 2014.

Since the break up, Safaree has been trying to make a name for himself without his famous ex. He has appeared on VH1’s reality series Love & Hip Hop, he has released a number of tracks, and now it looks like he’s really using what he was born with.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old rapper has penned a million-dollar deal with a major adult toy company, Doc Johnson, to create a life-sized mold of his penis. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, earlier this year, nude photos and videos of Safaree were leaked on the internet and caused quite a stir on social media, particularly among women.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, Safaree revealed that the NSFW photos and videos have earned him a lot of attention in the form of women and men sending him direct messages on social media. The hosts of the popular radio show turned the entire situation into a joke, even implying that the rapper leaked his own nudes.

But according to Safaree’s most recent Instagram post, he’s having the “last laugh.” He posted a screenshot of the announcement with the following caption.

“I work hard so I can get the last laugh. When y’all think I’m losing I’m not. Trust me! To all the ppl who fronted on me & thought I’d fall off and dissapear…Suck my sex toy???? thank you to the biggest adult toy company in the world @docjohnsonusa for the opportunity and my team @britmo_inc & @therealkdmcnair for making this happen and to my fans and supporters who root for me, I love y’all!!”

For fans looking to purchase the mold of Safaree’s manhood, the item will reportedly begin mass production soon, and will be available for pre-order in December.

TMZ says the sex toys will ship just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This new deal with Doc Johnson isn’t Safaree’s only new business venture. After engaging in a messy Twitter spat with Minaj, he tweeted that he was offered a book deal and an endorsement deal from a hair club for men.

Wow. woke up to a book deal offer for over 500k and an endorsement deal for a hair club for men ???????????? and that was the 1st offer ???????? THANK YOU BABY ???? guess imma add author to my long list of hustles — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

The rapper “thanked” his ex for bringing attention to his receding hairline, which landed him the hair club deal.