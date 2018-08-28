Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of ‘Her Little Lunch Date’ Penelope With Face Full Of Pasta

Kourtney Kardashian has one of the cutest lunch dates on the planet.

Frequently, the mother of three shares photos of her kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign on her highly-followed Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. And today, the reality star proved that she’s just your typical mom in a sweet post on her Instagram page.

In the photo post, Kardashian shared three photos of her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, on their little lunch adventure together. In the first photo in the series of three, the youngster looks into the camera with her big brown eyes as a giant helping of spaghetti cascades down from her face.

Luckily, Penelope has a white napkin on her chest to protect her from getting any sort of food on her clothing. The next photo in the deck shows P making a funny face for the camera. The 6-year-old wears her hair down as she looks like a fashionista in training in a red dress with multi-colored sleeves made out of fur.

The middle Disick child completes her look with a pair of brown cowboy boots while she sits on green cushions at a restaurant. In the last of the three photos, Penelope appears to be in good spirits as she looks into the camera with a huge smile across her face. Clearly, she had a good time at lunch with her mom.

my little lunch date ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 28, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

So far, Kourt’s post has already received a lot of attention from her 66 million plus followers with over 400,000 likes as well as 1,600 comments and counting. Many fans commented on the photo as they simply could not get over how adorable Penelope is. Some other fans chimed in, letting Kardashian know that she is doing a great job as a mother.

“So flippin cute, such a personality! Love her cowboy boot obsession.”

“She has really grown. All your kids cute Kourtney,” another fan commented.

“Just a pretty little thing, has the best style too LOL,” one more chimed in.

And earlier this month, Kourtney shared with People that she has been saving some of her clothes for her daughter Penelope to wear when she gets older.

“I just wore this little black Dolce & Gabbana dress in Italy and I posted a photo — I was with Domenico Dolce — and I saved that dress for her. I was like, ‘She needs to have this someday.'”

“I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’ ” the mother of three explains. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”

What a sweet relationship.