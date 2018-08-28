Meghan Markle’s TV Dad Shames Her Biological Father

Wendell Pierce suggests Thomas should keep his mouth shut

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has made headline after headline in regards to his daughter and his own attention-seeking ways. The actress-turned-duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, have kept pretty silent on the issue. Instead, they’re focusing on the positives, like their newly adopted dog.

However, it’s clear that Meghan is well-liked and respected in Hollywood and by her colleagues, regardless of her father and half-sister Samantha Markle’s continued crusade against her in the media. Page Six reports that her TV dad from her series Suits has a few harsh words for Meghan’s real-life dad. Actor Wendell Pierce, who played Robert Zane, suggested that Thomas would be better off keeping his mouth shut instead of commenting constantly on Meghan in the media. He said that loving one’s daughter is not for public consumption.

The actor did not attend the royal wedding, but he has fond memories of working with Meghan over the years. He has an especially sweet memory of her other wedding — the one that occurred on-screen when her character, Rachel Zane, married Mike Ross.

“We had a moment I cherish,” said Pierce. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you, but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on — if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you — you can call me.’ ”

Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on the television series Suits. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Pierce’s sweet sentiments and respectful discretion are a marked contrast to Thomas, who reportedly has not spoken to Meghan since May, when he was caught staging paparazzi photos. Thomas Markle also did not attend the wedding after the paparazzi photo controversy, though he officially cited a heart attack as the reason he could not travel.

Thomas has also commented on Meghan’s new role, saying that the royal family is as closed-mouthed and secretive as the Church of Scientology, a notorious religion that has often been labeled a cult. He also commented that Meghan was unhappy and faking her smile in public photos.

He doesn’t seem to be making any inroads with new son-in-law Harry either, apparently hanging up on the prince when he was warned about the savagery of the British tabloid media.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is still very close to her daughter and is reportedly making plans to move to Britain to be near her.